Ross Kolodziej is expected to be on the recruiting front in Texas this week.

Wisconsin's defensive line coach is scheduled to make a stop at Argyle High School in order to see 2023 defensive tackle Riley Van Poppel.

"I have been talking to Coach Kolodziej a lot and he is coming down to see me this week," Van Poppel told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think the feedback from Coach Kolodziej has been great. We text frequently and have good conversations. Everything seems positive and has been going well.



