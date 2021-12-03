Ross Kolodziej sends out an offer to 2023 edge Bai Jobe
Ross Kolodziej ventured to an uncommon recruiting state for his most recent offer in the 2023 class.
On Thursday, Wisconsin's defensive line coach sent out a scholarship to Bai Jobe, a junior from Norman Community Christian School in Oklahoma.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news