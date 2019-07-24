2020 LB Ross Gengler commits to Wisconsin Badgers as preferred walk-on
In the past month, three in-state players accepted walk-on opportunities to play at Wisconsin
On Wednesday, Delavan (WI) Darien inside linebacker Ross Gengler increased the total to four as he announced his decision to commit to the Badgers.
The 6-foot-3, 206-pound 'backer joins offensive lineman Sean Timmis, long snapper Duncan McKinley, and specialist Jack Van Dyke as recruits who have publicly committed to UW as walk-ons.
He received the preferred walk-on opportunity in late June.
“Well being a lifetime Badgers fan and then being told you have the opportunity to play for them is just, you can’t even describe the feeling you get," Gengler told BadgerBlitz.com about the offer in June. "It was awesome. I certainly love that I have this opportunity, and I can’t thank God enough for it.”
100% COMMITTED #BadgerBoiz20 pic.twitter.com/IJapWtxRuD— Ross Gengler (@Ross_Gengler6) July 24, 2019
According to WisSports.net, Gengler recorded 108 tackles, 11 for loss, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions during his junior campaign in 2018.
Last month, Gengler participated in one of Wisconsin's camps where he worked with the inside linebackers and position coach Bob Bostad., He also previously attended sessions at Baylor (in late May), Northwestern, Iowa and North Dakota State. He currently holds 11 scholarships offers from programs like Winona State, Valparaiso, Minnesota-Duluth, and Northwest Missouri State.
Wisconsin still holds 12 scholarship verbal commitments for the class of 2020.