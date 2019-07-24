In the past month, three in-state players accepted walk-on opportunities to play at Wisconsin

On Wednesday, Delavan (WI) Darien inside linebacker Ross Gengler increased the total to four as he announced his decision to commit to the Badgers.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound 'backer joins offensive lineman Sean Timmis, long snapper Duncan McKinley, and specialist Jack Van Dyke as recruits who have publicly committed to UW as walk-ons.

He received the preferred walk-on opportunity in late June.

“Well being a lifetime Badgers fan and then being told you have the opportunity to play for them is just, you can’t even describe the feeling you get," Gengler told BadgerBlitz.com about the offer in June. "It was awesome. I certainly love that I have this opportunity, and I can’t thank God enough for it.”