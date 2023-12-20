WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Rob Booker had a small case of the shakes that he tried to mask to the best of his ability. Pacing anxiously before sitting down at a purple-draped table, Booker started three minutes before his announced commitment time of 3:45 p.m. on the first day of the winter early signing period. For someone who had known what schools he was going to play at for several weeks, the enormity of the moment finally was coming to a head. “I was excited to let everyone know I was staying home,” he said, smiling while wearing a white Wisconsin t-shirt. “It was a relief. I was nervous coming up (to today). I’m not going to lie, but it’s good.”

Waunakee (Wis.) TE Robert Booker signed with Wisconsin after de-commiting from the Badgers in June (Rivals.com)

Life is certainly better now for Booker after he thanked his large gathering of extended family, as well as his coaches, teammates, friends, and the coaching staff from more than a dozen schools who offered him a scholarship before revealing he would be playing college football just down the road. The 22nd prospect to be officially announced with Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Booker’s recruitment came full circle. He originally committed to the Badgers back in January as the third prospect of the class. Minnesota was his other favorite school at the time, but he held offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, UNLV, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech. By mid-summer, Booker had a change of heart, backing away from his commitment and quickly committing to future Big Ten school UCLA. “It was ultimately a gut decision for me, kind of where my heart was at,” Booker said of flipping to the Bruins. “When I first made the decision to de-commit, I was looking at it like a business decision, looking out for my future. UCLA is the No.1 public university in the entire country. It’s not a recruiting pitch, it’s a fact. Academics are important to me. It’s more than just football to me. I was looking for my future.” Booker said the communication with the Wisconsin staff picked up at the 2023 season progressed. The staff didn’t pressure him as much as they laid out a simple question to him: where did his heart want him to go? It was a question that Booker couldn’t give a good answer to. “I really didn’t know,” he said. “It was a tough decision to make.”

