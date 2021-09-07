Carson Hinzman took in his third Wisconsin game day as a recruit this weekend, waking up at 4:30 in the morning and leaving a half hour later to make the trek south to Madison.

The visit overall "went really well," according to Hinzman. Though the game ended without a win for Wisconsin, the four-star interior lineman took in the contest with fellow in-state 2022 recruits Joe Brunner, Billy Schrauth and Myles Burkett, along with seeing the coaches.

"It was awesome seeing those guys and, honestly, I have the upmost respect for them. ... I feel like that was probably one of the biggest highlights of it," Hinzman told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday evening.