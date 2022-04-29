Rivals250 ILB Phil Picciotti comes away 'impressed' after Wisconsin visit
Wisconsin welcomed some highly-rated talent this spring, and that continued late last week with Rivals250 prospect Phil Picciotti for a multi-day trip. The four-star recruit took in Madison with his parents from April 21-23, a visit that he said he enjoyed.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound inside linebacker broke down the events of his stay.
"Between Thursday and Friday, I was able to get on campus to meet a bunch of the coaches - (Bill) Sheridan, (Paul) Chryst, (Jim) Leonhard, (Bobby) April, (Bobby) Engram, (Bob) Bostad, and many others," Picciotti told BadgerBlitz.com earlier this week. "Also got to meet and talk to the guys in the linebacker group.
"The staff did a great job of putting together a busy schedule so I could get a good feel for what they have to offer from film breakdown with Coach Sheridan and Coach Leonhard, talking with Coach Chryst, seeing the facilities and touring campus, and then, of course, watching practice."
