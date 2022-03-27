Eddie Tuerk and his father got their first look at the University of Wisconsin on Saturday.

That evening, the two traveled back home to La Grange, Ill., with an offer in hand from the Badgers.

"We saw the facilities and did a campus tour," Tuerk told Rivals.com. "It was the first time seeing the school for me and my dad, and we both thought the whole campus was super cool and really beautiful compared to some other Midwest schools."