Rivals150 wing Gabe Warren on Wisconsin's recruiting radar

But if Greg Gard and his staff need to move further down their recruiting board at wing, Gabe Warren could be an option. The Rivals150 prospect was in contact with assistant coach Sharif Chambliss earlier this month.

"I talked to Coach Chambliss after he came to a game to see RJ (Jones)," Warren told BadgerBlitz.com. "I had a really good game and it started from there. They said they would hit me up and we connected.

"Honestly I haven't been in strong contact with Wisconsin just yet, but I'm hoping that they will take me into consideration. It's a school that I would really like to get an offer from."

Warren, 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds, is knocking on the door of some high-major offers this summer while playing for Southern Assault on the AAU circuit.

"I feel like my recruitment will take another jump, especially after this summer," Warren said. "I think I've shown a good amount of what I can do and I keep getting better. God has a plan and my process is running its course right now. My coaches are working hard for me and I definitely feel like things are going to take off soon.

"My most recent offer is North Carolina A&T, which is an HBCU. San Jose, Sam Houston, Dartmouth, Brown, Rice, Nicholls State, Oakland, UT-Arlington, Santa Clara and TCU have all offered. I've also been in contact with schools like Saint. Louis, Colorado, Arkansas, Nevada, Grand Canyon, Clemson and UNLV, and I even texted with Kansas at one point a little bit. It's been all over the place with interest."

A native of Plano, Tex., Brown currently attends Southern California Academy. He has taken one official visit so far to Rice, and academics figure to play a large role in his college decision.

"That's a huge deal to me and my GPA is pretty high," Warren said. "I value academics just as much as basketball, and I just want to put myself in the best situation to have success. My No. 1 goal is to play professionally, but I need something to fall back on, so that degree is really important for me.

"I've taken one official visit to Rice and it was amazing. It was everything I could have dreamed out. I've also been talking to Dartmouth and Santa Clara about taking an official visit in early August, and San Jose State has said the same thing. Most of the others have just talked about getting me on campus to build that relationship more with an unofficial visit."

In the 2023 class, Wisconsin currently has commitments from guard John Blackwell and big Gus Yalden.



From Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy:

"There aren’t many players nationally that play as hard as Warren, who provided a massive spark for his Southern Assault team over the weekend. Warren scored in almost every imaginable way in the paint, creating second chance opportunities and also taking his man off the dribble and finishing at the rim. Warren’s most impressive game came in a high-level matchup with a loaded Team Thad squad, so it’s not as though he was collecting slop points against weak competition. The 6-foot-6 wing has the tools necessary to be a nightmare on both ends of the floor and brings some defensive versatility to the table. He’ll take the next step as he becomes a better outside shooter."