Tuesday afternoon, the Badgers snagged senior center Steven Crowl from Eastview High School. Wednesday, UW landed another standout from the D1 Minnesota AAU program in four-star forward Ben Carlson . Both took official visits to Madison earlier this.

Carlson, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior from East Ridge High School, chose Wisconsin over offers from Stanford, Iowa State, Purdue, Xavier and Minnesota, among many others. The Rivals100 member is likely the final piece to the Badgers’ 2020 recruiting class, which also includes Crowl, Lorne Bowman, Jonathan Davis, Jordan Davis and preferred walk-on Carter Gilmore.

“I think the biggest point they were trying to make is that I wouldn’t be pigeonholed into one position,” Carlson told BadgerBlitz.com after his official visit. “They would let me do a lot of different things and the coaches play to their players’ strengths. They let you do a lot of things on the court and that is definitely something I want to be a part of.

“The Wisconsin visit helped me out and answered some questions. I think Wisconsin would be a good fit for me, overall.”