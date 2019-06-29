1. Arik Gilbert

Gilbert departed early with an injury, but still tops this list because he was miles better than every other option while he dominated one-on-one drills and positional work, showing incredible athleticism for his massive size. Gilbert is truly a rare prospect and showed himself to be the best tight end at the event despite being sidelined for half the afternoon. Gilbert is high on Georgia and Tennessee and will likely land at one or the other.

2. Hudson Wolfe

Wolfe has a long and impressive frame and moves pretty well for his size. He struggled a bit when it came to blocking running backs in drills but showed solid enough hands and high upside. Wolfe will likely develop into a versatile prospect as he becomes more polished. He has the strength and size to become a college standout, but he might benefit from a redshirt year. Alabama is among the front-runners to land his commitment.

3. Cam Large