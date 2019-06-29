Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Ranking the tight ends
ATLANTA – The 2019 Rivals100 Five Star Challenge presented by adidas is in the books, and there’s plenty to review and analyze. Below, we continue our position-by-position look at the event by examining and ranking the performance of the three tight ends that made the trip.
1. Arik Gilbert
Gilbert departed early with an injury, but still tops this list because he was miles better than every other option while he dominated one-on-one drills and positional work, showing incredible athleticism for his massive size. Gilbert is truly a rare prospect and showed himself to be the best tight end at the event despite being sidelined for half the afternoon. Gilbert is high on Georgia and Tennessee and will likely land at one or the other.
2. Hudson Wolfe
Wolfe has a long and impressive frame and moves pretty well for his size. He struggled a bit when it came to blocking running backs in drills but showed solid enough hands and high upside. Wolfe will likely develop into a versatile prospect as he becomes more polished. He has the strength and size to become a college standout, but he might benefit from a redshirt year. Alabama is among the front-runners to land his commitment.
3. Cam Large
The smallest of the tight ends at the camp, Large surprisingly shined brightest in blocking drills. The 6-foot-4 tight end should continue to develop as a receiver. He moves well for a tight end and has solid athleticism. He’s a much better blocker than he sometimes gets credit for being, but he needs to develop physically and as a player before he’s ready to help a college team.