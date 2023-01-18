Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin signees in updated 2023 positional rankings
The Rivals150 for the 2023 class was updated on Tuesday, the last update before the the all-star game season. Today, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the position rankings for Wisconsin's signees.
*****
SHOOTING GUARD: John Blackwell, No. 43
John Blackwell, who averaged 13 points, five rebounds and four assists per game as junior, was commit No. 1 for head coach Greg Gard in the 2023 class. Assistant Sharif Chambliss served as the lead contact for the 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard from Brother Rice High School in Michigan.
Gard on Blackwell: “John brings a versatile skillset that will translate to the college level almost seamlessly. While evaluating him, the staff and I quickly identified him for his physicality, feel for the game and basketball IQ. John has the ability with his skillset to play both with the ball in his hand and off of the ball. One of his greatest traits is the way he competes on the defensive end of the floor, and we feel he has the ability to be a great defensive player here at Wisconsin.”
SMALL FORWARD: Nolan Winter, No. 44
Wisconsin and Minnesota were believed to be atop Nolan Winter's list of potential schools for well over a year. The Badgers offered after a strong performance at their advanced camp in June of 2021 and battled for Winter's services until his commitment in September of 2022. The three-star prospect is from the same high school that produced Nathan Reuvers and Tyler Wahl, as well as current commit Jack Robison in the 2024 class.
Gard on Winter: “Nolan has been on our radar for several years, which has allowed our staff to watch him grow and develop as a player. He has a tremendously high basketball IQ and a versatile skillset that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble, and a terrific shooter from the perimeter. His game is a perfect match for who we are and where the game of basketball is going, which requires multi-dimensional players with diverse skill sets. Nolan has developed a championship mindset from his parents, who were also student-athletes (at Minnesota), and from a tremendous high school program.”
POWER FORWARD: Gus Yalden, No. 19 (No. 104 overall)
Gus Yalden, who grew up in Appleton, was the first prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2023 class. During the course of his recruitment, the four-star big racked up 20-plus offers but trimmed his list to four schools: Wisconsin, College of Charleston, Rutgers and Nebraska. The Rivals150 standout took an official visit to Madison in May and committed days after.
Gard on Yalden: “He grew up idolizing many former Badgers, he understands what it means to wear the Cardinal and White and takes pride in that. He is well traveled and has challenged himself both academically and athletically in high school so that he is well prepared to thrive here at Wisconsin. Gus plays the game with a lot of enthusiasm and passion and our fans will absolutely love watching him compete in a Badger uniform. He has the size and strength to be a force around the rim, while combining that with a point-guard like feel on the perimeter to make him a very unique and talented player.”
