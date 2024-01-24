Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's offensive signees in the 2024 class
With the final 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's signees from the 2024 class.
QUARTERBACK
Wisconsin signee Mabrey Mettauer moved down to No. 189 (four spots) in the Rivals250, but he did climb to No. 9 in the pro-style quarterback rankings. A four-star prospect from Texas, Mettauer is currently on campus and will participate in spring ball with the Badgers.
“To actually watch him play, we don’t get that much time to go down and watch him in-person. But I’ve learned what kind of person he is, what kind of family he’s got," head coach Luke Fickell said when asked about Mettauer on Signing Day. "Just coming up here and spending some weekends. More than anything, we’ve got a guy that’s very well-rounded. We’ve got a guy, at that position in particular, that’s humble and hard-working. I think that you can’t ask for anything more. We know that he’s got talent; it’s pretty easy to pop on the tape, see the size, see his ability to run, see his ability to throw the ball.
"There’s a lot of development that he will still have to continue to do, but I think he’s got the makings of a guy that can lead this program. It starts with the ability, it starts with the work ethic and it starts with understanding the guys up front really matter. Since he started off as an offensive lineman, since his brother’s a starting offensive lineman at Oklahoma, he understands where the game is won even though the most important position is still quarterback…He really deeply understands what it takes.”
RUNNING BACK
Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones both remained in the final Rivals250 for the 2025 class. Jones moved up to the No. 14 running back in the country, while Dupree fell one spot to the No. 5 all-purpose back in the nation.
“Dillin is an all-around really good back with a lot of versatility, that again is scratching the surface that he can be," Fickell said. "Darion is a guy that I think is very unique in his ability to not just play in the backfield, but play outside the backfield, to catch the ball. Incredible ball skills."
Gideon Ituka, who brings a different skillset to the table at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, finishes as the No. 46 ranked tailback. He is currently on campus for the spring semester at UW.
“Gideon is different than those two," Fickell said. "He’s more the physical guy that’s gonna be 230-some pounds that is a really downhill, physical run guy that gives us some balance to that room.”
WIDE RECEIVER
Four-star wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson fell out of the Rivals250 and down to the No. 44 player at his position. He is also on campus for the spring semester.
“Obviously, kinda Will Pauling skillset," recruiting staff member Pat Lambert said. "Being able to find space in the open field, extremely athletic and dynamic. I think just really trusting our eval, and obviously wanting to do a great job in Wisconsin and Chicago, and that paid off for us.”
TIGHT END
Grant Stec stayed as the No. 20 tight end in the country, while Robert Booker moved up to No. 37. Both are enrolled at UW for the spring semester.
“We were very upset on June 20, but we also understand he’s a kid making the biggest decision of his life," recruiting staff member Max Stienecker said. "I think he got pulled in different directions and had second thoughts, and I think as the season progressed, he began to understand, I can accomplish everything in my backyard right here in Wisconsin.
"You wanna play for a top 10 program, you wanna play for a top 10 academic institution, you wanna play for the No. 1 college town in America, you wanna play for the best coach in America, you can do all those things right here. You wanna be developed to play on Sundays, you can do that at Wisconsin. So I think he began to understand as time went on, why leave? Why go far?”
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Kevin Heywood is the biggest riser from the group of offensive linemen Wisconsin signed in the 2024 class. The four-star prospect jumped into the Rivals250 (No. 140) and up to the No. 8 tackle in the country.
Emerson Mandell fell slightly in the Rivals250 and in the guard rankings. He's currently No. 13 in the country at that spot.
“I’m really excited about Emerson," recruiting staff member Casey Rabach said. "Obviously you see the size and physique and all that stuff. He looks like a Wisconsin offensive lineman. But his mentality on the field is totally different than his mentality off the field. He’s just kinda a big gentle giant…but when he gets on the field, that’s something different. He brings some physicality and some toughness and some ruthlessness that I’m really excited about. There’s a lot of guys I’m really excited about in this class; he’s one of them for sure.”
Derek Jensen (No. 23) and Colin Cubberly (No. 72) both moved up in the tackle rankings. Ryan Cory was not ranked as one of the five best centers in the country.
