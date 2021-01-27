QUARTERBACK

Deacon Hill held his spot as the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the country. The three-star prospect has yet play his senior season at Santa Barbara High School with prep sports still on pause in the state of California.

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

Rivals250 member Markus Allen is the No. 43 wide out in the country. Skyler Bell was not included as one of the top 100 wide receivers in the nation but held his spot as the No. 5 prospect in Connecticut.

TIGHT END

Three-star Jack Pugh, who is already on campus in Madison, was not listed in the previous rankings. But the standout from Ohio is now the No. 43 player after the tight end group expanded to 45.

OFFENSIVE LINE