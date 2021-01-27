 All three of Wisconsin's offensive line signees bumped up in the rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-27 16:54:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's offensive signees in the 2021 class

With the latest update of rankings for the class of 2021 now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's offensive signees and where they stack up at their respective positions.

QUARTERBACK 

Deacon Hill held his spot as the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the country. The three-star prospect has yet play his senior season at Santa Barbara High School with prep sports still on pause in the state of California.

RUNNING BACK 

Three-star Loyal Crawford held his spot as the No. 26 running back in the country. Fellow signee Antwan Roberts was not one of the 45 tailbacks listed in the rankings.

Jackson Acker, who was designated as a tailback by UW on Signing Day, was listed as the No. 26 athlete in the country. Crawford and Acker are scheduled to start their senior seasons in a few weeks.

WIDE RECEIVER 

Rivals250 member Markus Allen is the No. 43 wide out in the country. Skyler Bell was not included as one of the top 100 wide receivers in the nation but held his spot as the No. 5 prospect in Connecticut.

TIGHT END 

Three-star Jack Pugh, who is already on campus in Madison, was not listed in the previous rankings. But the standout from Ohio is now the No. 43 player after the tight end group expanded to 45.

OFFENSIVE LINE

All three of Wisconsin's signees on the offensive line bumped up in the rankings. Five-star Nolan Rucci went from No. 6 to No. 4; JP Benzscahwel from No. 19 to 16; and Riley Mahlman, who enrolled early, from No. 33 to No. 26.

