QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

Wisconsin does not have a commitment from a running back in this cycle. Top target Byron Louis, however, is ranked at the No. 8 tailback in the country. The four-star senior has a top four of UW, Miami, Florida State and Georgia.

WIDE RECEIVER

Eugene Hilton Jr., a four-star senior, dropped a few spots to the No. 41 wide receiver in the country. Almost 70 wide outs currently hold a four-star ranking in this cycle. Hilton Jr. stayed as the No. 6 prospect in Indiana. Cameron Miller, a projected slot option for the Badgers, is not ranked in the receivers category, but he did move up to the No. 27 athlete in the country.

TIGHT END

Wisconsin's lone commit at the tight end position, Nizyi Davis fell a few notches to No. 34 amongst the tight ends in the 2025 class.

OFFENSIVE LINE