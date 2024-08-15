Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's offensive commits in the 2025 class
With the latest rankings updates for the 2025 class rolling out this week, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's offensive commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.
QUARTERBACK
Three-star quarterback Landyn Locke moved up to the No. 36 pro-style quarterback in the country. Locke is currently not ranked in the state of Texas.
RUNNING BACK
Wisconsin does not have a commitment from a running back in this cycle. Top target Byron Louis, however, is ranked at the No. 8 tailback in the country. The four-star senior has a top four of UW, Miami, Florida State and Georgia.
WIDE RECEIVER
Eugene Hilton Jr., a four-star senior, dropped a few spots to the No. 41 wide receiver in the country. Almost 70 wide outs currently hold a four-star ranking in this cycle. Hilton Jr. stayed as the No. 6 prospect in Indiana.
Cameron Miller, a projected slot option for the Badgers, is not ranked in the receivers category, but he did move up to the No. 27 athlete in the country.
TIGHT END
Wisconsin's lone commit at the tight end position, Nizyi Davis fell a few notches to No. 34 amongst the tight ends in the 2025 class.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Three of Wisconsin's five offensive line commits - Logan Powell (No. 26), Cam Clark (No. 35 and newly-minted four-star) and Michael Roeske (No. 42) - moved up in the offensive tackle rankings. Powell, however, is expected to begin on the interior for the Badgers. Tackle commit Nolan Davenport did not make the rankings at his position.
At guard, Hardy Watts dropped slightly in both the Rivals250 (down to No. 184) and within his position group (down to No. 10). The four-star prospect, however, is still the No. 1 player in Massachusetts.
