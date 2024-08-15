PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03SzI1WVZNUldUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's offensive commits in the 2025 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With the latest rankings updates for the 2025 class rolling out this week, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's offensive commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown

Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings

*****

QUARTERBACK 

Advertisement

Three-star quarterback Landyn Locke moved up to the No. 36 pro-style quarterback in the country. Locke is currently not ranked in the state of Texas.

RUNNING BACK 

Wisconsin does not have a commitment from a running back in this cycle. Top target Byron Louis, however, is ranked at the No. 8 tailback in the country. The four-star senior has a top four of UW, Miami, Florida State and Georgia.

WIDE RECEIVER 

Eugene Hilton Jr., a four-star senior, dropped a few spots to the No. 41 wide receiver in the country. Almost 70 wide outs currently hold a four-star ranking in this cycle. Hilton Jr. stayed as the No. 6 prospect in Indiana.

Cameron Miller, a projected slot option for the Badgers, is not ranked in the receivers category, but he did move up to the No. 27 athlete in the country.

TIGHT END 

Wisconsin's lone commit at the tight end position, Nizyi Davis fell a few notches to No. 34 amongst the tight ends in the 2025 class.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Three of Wisconsin's five offensive line commits - Logan Powell (No. 26), Cam Clark (No. 35 and newly-minted four-star) and Michael Roeske (No. 42) - moved up in the offensive tackle rankings. Powell, however, is expected to begin on the interior for the Badgers. Tackle commit Nolan Davenport did not make the rankings at his position.

At guard, Hardy Watts dropped slightly in both the Rivals250 (down to No. 184) and within his position group (down to No. 10). The four-star prospect, however, is still the No. 1 player in Massachusetts.

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvcml2YWxzLXJhbmtpbmdzLXdlZWstd2lzY29uc2luLXMtb2Zm ZW5zaXZlLWNvbW1pdHMtaW4tdGhlLTIwMjUtY2xhc3MiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndpc2NvbnNp bi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJpdmFscy1yYW5raW5ncy13ZWVrLXdp c2NvbnNpbi1zLW9mZmVuc2l2ZS1jb21taXRzLWluLXRoZS0yMDI1LWNsYXNz JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK