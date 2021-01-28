DEFENISVE LINE

Wisconsin signee Michael Jarvis moved down from the No. 35 to the No. 37 defensive tackle in the country. The three-star prospect, who is already on campus, is expected to play defensive end for the Badgers.

WEAK-SIDE DEFENSIVE END/EDGE

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Wisconsin signee Ayo Adebogun moved down one spot to the No. 32 outside linebacker in the 2021 class. Jake Ratzlaff, the last commitment in UW's senior cycle, cracked the rankings for the first time at the No. 45 spot. The three-star talent, however, may start at inside linebacker when he arrives on campus this summer.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Wisconsin's inside linebacker signees, Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney, were not included in the top 25 players in the country at their position. Chaney enrolled early while Sanborn has yet to play his senior season.

CORNERBACK

Four-star senior Ricardo Hallman moved up one spot to the No. 30 cornerback in the country. Further down the list, Al Ashford, another early enrollee for the Badgers, climbed to the No. 70 position.

SAFETY