Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's defensive signees in the 2021 class
With the latest update of rankings for the class of 2021 now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's defensive signees and where they stack up at their respective positions.
DEFENISVE LINE
Wisconsin signee Michael Jarvis moved down from the No. 35 to the No. 37 defensive tackle in the country. The three-star prospect, who is already on campus, is expected to play defensive end for the Badgers.
WEAK-SIDE DEFENSIVE END/EDGE
T.J. Bollers, who moved from strong- to weak-side defensive end in the previous rankings, moved up to the No. 3 player in the country at that position. Fellow signee Darryl Peterson moved up more than 10 spots to the No. 9 weak-side defensive end. Both are expected to begin as outside linebackers for position coach Bobby April.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
Wisconsin signee Ayo Adebogun moved down one spot to the No. 32 outside linebacker in the 2021 class. Jake Ratzlaff, the last commitment in UW's senior cycle, cracked the rankings for the first time at the No. 45 spot. The three-star talent, however, may start at inside linebacker when he arrives on campus this summer.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Wisconsin's inside linebacker signees, Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney, were not included in the top 25 players in the country at their position. Chaney enrolled early while Sanborn has yet to play his senior season.
CORNERBACK
Four-star senior Ricardo Hallman moved up one spot to the No. 30 cornerback in the country. Further down the list, Al Ashford, another early enrollee for the Badgers, climbed to the No. 70 position.
SAFETY
Wisconsin signed two of the top 15 safeties in the country in Hunter Wohler (No. 12) and Braelon Allen (No. 14).