Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's defensive commits in the 2025 class
With the latest rankings updates for the 2025 class rolling out this week, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's defensive commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers
Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown
Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown
Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?
Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings
*****
DEFENISVE LINE
Xavier Ukponu, Wisconsin's newest commit in the 2025 class, is now the No. 37 defensive tackle in the country. The three-star prospect also rose in the Texas state rankings to No. 83.
At defensive end, Torin Pettaway did not crack the rankings but Wilnerson Telemaque is there at No. 76.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
Of Wisconsin's three outside linebacker commits, only Brenden Anes (No. 43) is ranked in the top 50. Samuel Lateju moved up in the New Jersey rankings to No. 21, while Nicolas Clayton is not noted in either.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Four-star Mason Posa is slotted to play inside linebacker for the Badgers, but he finds himself at No. 23 in the outside category. Posa is also the highest-rated prospect in the state of New Mexico.
In-state commit Cooper Catalano is not ranked as one of the top 30 inside linebackers in the country.
CORNERBACK
Long-time commit Remington Moss dropped a bit to No. 69 in the cornerback rankings. Jahmare Washington, who is pegged to play corner for the Badgers, was not included in the athlete rankings.
Top target Zadian Gentry is currently the No. 49 corner in the country. Former UW commit Rukeem Stroud comes in at No. 36.
SAFETY
Though he is expected to play safety/nickel at Wisconsin, Jaimier Scott is the No. 15 cornerback in the nation. The four-star prospect is also one of two Rivals250 commits for the Badgers, along with offensive lineman Hardy Watts.
Luke Emmerich (No. 38) and Grant Dean (No. 51) were both included in the safety rankings. Emmerich is also the No. 2 prospect in Minnesota's 2025 class.
