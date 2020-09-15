Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's commits in the 2021 recruiting class
With the latest update of rankings for the class of 2021 now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.
POINT GUARD
Three-star point guard Chucky Hepburn, who averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game as a junior, is the No. 26 point guard in the country. The Wisconsin commit currently ranks as the No. 130 prospect in the country.
Others with Wisconsin connections: No. 1 Hunter Sallis (offered by the Badgers), No. 6 Tyrese Hunter (Racine St. Catherine's).
SHOOTING GUARDS
Wisconsin would love to add Lucas Taylor, the No. 35 shooting guard in the country, to its 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect also has scholarships from Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Xavier, among others.
Others with Wisconsin connections: No. 4 Max Christie (offered), No. 25 Isaiah Barnes (offered), No. 32 Julian Roper (offered), No. 53 Louis Lesmond (offered).
POWER FOWARD
Wisconsin has two power forward commits in the 2021 rankings: Matthew Mors (No. 20) and Chris Hodges (No. 24). Both were also included in the updated Rivals150 for the senior class.
Others with Wisconsin connections: No. 1 Patrick Baldwin Jr. (offered), No. 4 Michael Foster (played at Milwaukee Washington before he transferred to Hillcrest), No. 18 David Joplin (Brookfield Central), No. 19 James Graham III (offered), No. 49 Markus Ilver (offered).