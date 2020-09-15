With the latest update of rankings for the class of 2021 now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.

Three-star point guard Chucky Hepburn, who averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game as a junior, is the No. 26 point guard in the country. The Wisconsin commit currently ranks as the No. 130 prospect in the country.

Others with Wisconsin connections: No. 1 Hunter Sallis (offered by the Badgers), No. 6 Tyrese Hunter (Racine St. Catherine's).