 Wisconsin has three commitments in the updated Rivals150
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-15 11:49:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's commits in the 2021 recruiting class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With the latest update of rankings for the class of 2021 now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.

POINT GUARD

Three-star point guard Chucky Hepburn, who averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game as a junior, is the No. 26 point guard in the country. The Wisconsin commit currently ranks as the No. 130 prospect in the country.

RELATED: 2021 PG Chucky Hepburn: "Haven't looked back" since commitment to Wisconsin

Others with Wisconsin connections: No. 1 Hunter Sallis (offered by the Badgers), No. 6 Tyrese Hunter (Racine St. Catherine's).

SHOOTING GUARDS 

Wisconsin would love to add Lucas Taylor, the No. 35 shooting guard in the country, to its 2021 recruiting class. The three-star prospect also has scholarships from Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Xavier, among others.

RELATED: Wisconsin targets 2021 shooting guard Lucas Taylor

Others with Wisconsin connections: No. 4 Max Christie (offered), No. 25 Isaiah Barnes (offered), No. 32 Julian Roper (offered), No. 53 Louis Lesmond (offered).

POWER FOWARD

Wisconsin has two power forward commits in the 2021 rankings: Matthew Mors (No. 20) and Chris Hodges (No. 24). Both were also included in the updated Rivals150 for the senior class.

RELATED: 2021 PF Chris Hodges excited for his future at Wisconsin | Matthew Mors on commitment: “No looking back, I'm not going anywhere"

Others with Wisconsin connections: No. 1 Patrick Baldwin Jr. (offered), No. 4 Michael Foster (played at Milwaukee Washington before he transferred to Hillcrest), No. 18 David Joplin (Brookfield Central), No. 19 James Graham III (offered), No. 49 Markus Ilver (offered).

OTHER PROSPECTS OFFERED BY WISCONSIN IN THE 2021 CLASS

