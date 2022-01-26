Rivals Rankings Week: Which OL is the best fit for their future team?

As part of our final Rivals Rankings Week for the 2022 class, we rolled out the offensive position rankings today. Below are the final offensive linemen rankings, with our analysts' thoughts on which players picked the perfect program for their skills.

Campbell is explosive and agile. He plays with a mean streak, and most importantly he has been consistently excellent through the span of his prep career and at various events. He'll be a building block for Brian Kelly and Brad Davis at they begin their tenure in Baton Rouge. - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

Will Campbell is the best offensive tackle that Louisiana has seen since Cam Robinson , who of course had a stellar run at Alabama before being drafted in the first round by Jacksonville. An impact blocker since his freshman year at Monroe (La.) Neville, Campbell was a nationally coveted tackle that at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, has fantastic size, length and a tenacity to maul over defenders.

Joe Brunner is no-nonsense, stays out of the limelight, doesn't talk much about his recruitment, goes about his business and is a tough, physical offensive tackle who plays through the whistle and imposes his will on his opponent. Does that sound like Wisconsin football or what?

In terms of which prospect is the best fit for a program along the offensive line, Brunner fits the bill perfectly. The Whitefish Bay, Wis., standout committed to the Badgers in June without a lot of fanfare, never really played the recruiting game and will probably go to Madison, bulk up some more, kick butt for three or four years and then we will regret not having him even higher in the Rivals rankings. - Adam Gorney, National Director of Recruiting

Brunner is a lunch-pail-to-work guy in the trenches and will bring a welcomed hard-nosed mentality to the Badgers’ roster this fall. Brunner is big, athletic for his position and punishing. When college football fans think of Wisconsin’s power offense controlled by the offensive line, Brunner is a perfect fit. - Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst

Brunner is the prototype when it comes to what Wisconsin offensive linemen are known for. He is nasty, as physical as they get, and comes with bad intentions on every snap. While there are still some questions about his prowess as a pass blocker, his ability to dominate in the run game is perfect for the Wisconsin offensive scheme.

He has the skill-set to play either tackle or guard, and at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, he already possesses Big Ten size. That combination should give him a chance to be an early contributor for the Badgers. - Clint Cosgrove, National Recruiting Analyst