The preseason update to the 2024 Rivals250 just came out and there are a lot of new names and some familiar ones that made big moves up the rankings. Here's a closer look at a handful of players that made notable moves.

1. MYLAN GRAHAM

Movement: New to the Rivals250 Coming from outside the Rivals250 all the way up into the top 40, Graham is the biggest mover in this Rivals250 update. The receiver out of Indiana completely dominated all of the summer camps he attended and his skill set should put him in line for a huge junior season. At 6-foot-2, Graham has good size and length, which makes it easier for quarterbacks to find him down the field. He does a good job dealing with physical defensive backs and has the tools to come down with contested catches on a consistent basis. Notre Dame is in a good spot for Graham at the moment but there are dozens of teams pursuing the elite pass catcher.

*****

2. ANEYAS WILLIAMS

Movement: New to the Rivals250 Williams, who got a big bump from three-stars up to Rivals250 prospect, got a chance to show off his potential this summer at various camps around the country and wowed everybody in attendance. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back out of Missouri has a very solid build but it was his speed that made him stand out. Williams has enough juice to leave defenders in the dust and gives quarterbacks a reliable outlet on passing plays. Williams hasn't tipped his hand yet when it comes to his recruitment but Notre Dame, Missouri and a number of other SEC programs will be in play.

*****

3. COREY SMITH

Movement: New to the Rivals250 There's a lot to like about Smith and his game. As a taller back, Smith doesn't give up much when it comes to speed and quickness. He doesn't have any problems breaking free of linebackers trying to cover him in the open field and he has reliable hands. Smith can run with power too. He does a nice job of eluding defenders when he has the ball in his hands too. Smith's recruitment is still gaining momentum but his offer sheet already features Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State and many others.

*****

4. FRANKIE ARTHUR

Movement: New to the Rivals250 Arthur made a big jump from the three-star ranks up into the Rivals250. The strong running back out of Texas isn't easy for defenders to bring to the ground, especially when you consider the 10.71-second 100-meter time he posted back in the spring. Look for Arthur to put up big numbers this season after an offseason where he was able to showcase the progress he's made. Arthur, who is Adrian Peterson's half brother, is gaining momentum on the recruiting trail and already has offers from Oregon, Louisville and others.

*****

5. DAVI BELFORT

Movement: New to the Rivals250 Belfort reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class and transferred to one of the best high school football programs in South Florida. A lot is expected of the well-known quarterback and he has the skill set to light up the scoreboard. Belfort strung together multiple impressive performances at various camps during the offseason and had no problem leading some of the older and highly ranked players. He doesn't stand out from a physical perspective but he certainly has impressive arm talent at this stage in his development.

*****

6. DONOVAN HARBOUR

Movement: New to the Rivals250 Harbour was initially rated as a three-star but a very solid offseason saw his ranking go up and now he lands in the Rivals250. The offensive lineman out of Wisconsin has the tools to play guard or tackle at the next level. Harbour has good strength and a solid sense of timing when pass blocking. He does a good job of keeping the defensive lineman in front of him as well. Given his size, Harbour can be a dominant run blocker. He runs well and drives defenders off the ball. Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Tennessee and a few others have been keeping in touch with him.

*****

7. JORDAN MARSHALL

Movement: New to the Rivals250 Marshall is an explosive back that can accelerate to top speed quickly and score from nearly anywhere on the field. The former three-star from Ohio can see running lanes well and pick up yards in a hurry once he gets rolling downhill. Marshall doesn't have a problem running between the tackle and is a good receiver out of the backfield. Once Marshall gets the ball in the open field, there is a good chance he's going to pick up a big chunk of yards. Stanford is his most recent offer, joining the likes of Wisconsin, Ohio State, Missouri, Michigan State, Michigan, Iowa, Auburn and others.

*****

8. EDDY PIERRE-LOUIS

Movement: Up 63 spots Pierre-Louis was one of the stars of the summer and now he finds himself on the cusp of adding a fifth star. The offensive lineman out of Tampa is as strong as they come and has the technique to dominate nearly any defensive lineman he comes across. Pierre-Louis uses his hands well, slides to keep defenders from reaching the quarterback, and can reset his hands when needed. Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and UCF are just a handful of programs that could get him on campus for visits this fall.

*****

9. JACK LARSEN

Movement: New to the Rivals250 Larsen, a Notre Dame commit, might be an inch or so shorter than the tight ends the Fighting Irish have signed in the past but he's an excellent receiving tight end who looks strong enough. The Charlotte native is a good route running and consistently creates separation between him and the linebacker or safety that's trying to cover him. Larsen was one of the better tight ends we saw during the spring and summer and now his ranking reflects that. It will be interesting to monitor his growth as he gets older.

*****

10. XAVIER FILSAIME