Rivals Rankings Week: New 2023 LB rankings
Rivals released its newest update in the class of 2023 rankings and it featured some notable changes, including a new five-star at the linebacker position. There were also notable movers and risers, particularly in Texas and throughout the Southeast. Here's some more on the newest linebacker position rankings.
*****
PROGRAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Notre Dame, Ole Miss
Drayk Bowen is one of several key early commitments for Notre Dame's 2023 class. The four-star from Indiana is tabbed No. 2 at his position nationally in what's shaping up to be a very talent-laden position group in the cycle. Along with Bowen, high four-stars Malik Bryant, Jaiden Ausberry and Tacket Curtis all rank inside the top-40 nationally.
Ole Miss recently landed a commitment from four-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins, the No. 6 player at the position and the No. 1 prospect in the state. It's a colossal early get for Lane Kiffin, who fended off conference rival Georgia and Alabama for Perkins' Thanksgiving weekend pledge. Perkins is the No. 66 overall prospect in the class.
*****
PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Anthony Hill, Jr.
Hill recently tacked on his fifth star and is sitting as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country. However, he's a versatile defender capable of lining up on and off-the-ball, and making plays at or near the line of scrimmage is easy for Hill at this stage.
The Dallas-area standout has been an impact defender for Denton (Texas) Ryan since his freshman year and took his game to new heights showcasing sideline-to-sideline speed and making plays on offense, defense and as a pass-rusher.
He's coveted heavily by nearby Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, while Alabama is also in the picture.
*****
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Tackett Curtis
One of the best players in The Boot is Many (La.) outside linebacker Tackett Curtis, another big riser now entrenched in the top 40 nationally. Curtis, who has helped Many advance deep in the playoffs with a stellar season playing downhill at linebacker and also spot-duty at quarterback, is giving strong consideration to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan and Wisconsin. However, with Lincoln Riley now off to USC and Brian Kelly installed at LSU, could Curtis' recruitment be in for a twist?