Rivals Rankings Week: New 2023 LB rankings

PROGRAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Notre Dame, Ole Miss

Drayk Bowen is one of several key early commitments for Notre Dame's 2023 class. The four-star from Indiana is tabbed No. 2 at his position nationally in what's shaping up to be a very talent-laden position group in the cycle. Along with Bowen, high four-stars Malik Bryant, Jaiden Ausberry and Tacket Curtis all rank inside the top-40 nationally. Ole Miss recently landed a commitment from four-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins, the No. 6 player at the position and the No. 1 prospect in the state. It's a colossal early get for Lane Kiffin, who fended off conference rival Georgia and Alabama for Perkins' Thanksgiving weekend pledge. Perkins is the No. 66 overall prospect in the class.

*****

PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Anthony Hill, Jr.

Hill recently tacked on his fifth star and is sitting as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the country. However, he's a versatile defender capable of lining up on and off-the-ball, and making plays at or near the line of scrimmage is easy for Hill at this stage. The Dallas-area standout has been an impact defender for Denton (Texas) Ryan since his freshman year and took his game to new heights showcasing sideline-to-sideline speed and making plays on offense, defense and as a pass-rusher. He's coveted heavily by nearby Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, while Alabama is also in the picture.

*****

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Tackett Curtis