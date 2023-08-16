With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today, and up next are the running backs.

Marshall (No. 42 in the Rivals250) has Michigan fans excited about his addition to the team. The Ohio native posted 1,961 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns last season. Just a couple spots after Marshall in the Rivals250 sits Oklahoma commit Taylor Tatum at No. 44. The future Sooner had a prolific junior season – tallying 1,891 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns – and is a standout on the baseball diamond. Tatum is expected to play both sports while at Oklahoma.

Davis held on to the No. 1 running back ranking in the Rivals250 , but this race is neck-and-neck between he and Jordan Marshall . Davis, a longtime Florida State commit who plays quarterback in high school but will line up as a running back for the Seminoles, has been extremely productive over his career. Last season he put up more than 3,800 total yards and Seminole fans are hoping he'll bring that to Tallahassee. He landed at No. 40 in the newest Rivals250.

Dilin Jones: There may not have been many huge moves in the rankings during this update but Jones, a Wisconsin commit, did move into the Rivals250. The Maryland native is one of three running back commits for the Badgers, giving them one of the top running back classes in this cycle.

Dwight Phillips and Daniel Hill: Two Rivals250 prospects were changed from one position to all-purpose back. Phillips, a Georgia commit, and Hill, a Mississippi native, are now listed as all-purpose backs instead of athletes. It has become clear that both prospects will begin their college careers in this role, despite their versatile skill sets. Speaking of Hill, his recruitment is nearing its end. Two teams from the SEC are leading the race for his commitment, which should be coming next week. South Carolina and Alabama are the top two contenders, but the Gamecocks appear to have a slight edge. Hill's commitment to South Carolina would give the Gamecocks a four-star prospect at every offensive position in this recruiting class.

Jason Brown: The only other uncommitted Rivals250 running back is Brown. The Washington native seems to be focusing on Oregon, Washington and Michigan State. The Spartans are the only school to host Brown for an official visit, but he's taken unofficial visits to Washington and Oregon multiple times. This is a very tight race and a decision should be coming in the next few weeks.