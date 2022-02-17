Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 LBs
The updated 2023 Rivals250 is out this week and today we take a look across the defensive positions. In focus here are the linebackers as we break down the top-rated player at the position, two teams to watch and three other names to watch as the offseason continues.
*****
*****
No. 1 at the LB position: Anthony Hill
The Denton (Texas) Ryan standout is a tackling machine, is around every play, loves to be physical but more importantly than anything Hill gets the ball carrier on the ground. He’s excellent picking through a crowd, great coming up and stopping the running back in his tracks and awesome at tracking players to the sideline and making plays there. Only one linebacker prospect in the 2023 class has been granted five-star status and there are numerous reasons why Hill stands out so much.
His recruitment should get intense. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are the three main programs battling it out, while Alabama, Ohio State and others are also involved. Hill’s recruitment feels like one of the local variety, where the Longhorns, Aggies and Sooners will battle it out until the end.
*****
Two teams to watch: Georgia and LSU
Georgia felt like the far-and-away leader for No. 1 outside linebacker Malik Bryant months ago, and while the Bulldogs still are in great shape there’s new competition with Alabama, Florida, Miami and others in the mix. Four-star Troy Bowles is another to watch, and while Ohio State looks to be in good shape there, Georgia is battling as well and should never be counted out of any recruitment.
LSU has an opportunity to load up with in-state linebackers, as coach Brian Kelly and his staff lucked out this recruiting cycle with the third- and fourth-best outside LBs in the country coming out of Louisiana in Jaiden Ausberry and Tackett Curtis, respectively. The trick now is for Kelly to be able to sell the Tigers on these linebackers who have every other option in the book.
*****
Three players to watch: Siale Esera, Malik Bryant, Tackett Curtis
Siale Esera is really an interesting prospect because he’s a massive linebacker, and he kind of reminded us of Noah Sewell at some camps in terms of a big man being able to move so well. His recruitment is busy but not at the expected national powerhouse level across the board. The Provo (Utah) Timpview standout is still working through some favorites, although there have been some BYU whispers out there, with Utah, Stanford and a host of other Pac-12 schools making an impact now.
Malik Bryant is the top-rated outside linebacker in the 2023 class who could move down and be an edge rusher as well. A transfer from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy back to Orlando (Fla.) Jones, it will be interesting to see if Bryant’s recruitment takes any twists and turns without so many national prospects in his ear about where to go. Georgia is still right there, but Florida, Miami, Alabama and others are trying hard.
College coaches from around the country are making their way to small-town Many, La., for four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, who has nearly 50 offers. There has been a Big Ten vibe around his recruitment, but Curtis is highly complimentary of all teams, so it’s a tough read on where he’s headed. LSU would make sense - any SEC school would - but Curtis is more of a wild card at this point.