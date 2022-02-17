Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 LBs

No. 1 at the LB position: Anthony Hill

The Denton (Texas) Ryan standout is a tackling machine, is around every play, loves to be physical but more importantly than anything Hill gets the ball carrier on the ground. He’s excellent picking through a crowd, great coming up and stopping the running back in his tracks and awesome at tracking players to the sideline and making plays there. Only one linebacker prospect in the 2023 class has been granted five-star status and there are numerous reasons why Hill stands out so much. His recruitment should get intense. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are the three main programs battling it out, while Alabama, Ohio State and others are also involved. Hill’s recruitment feels like one of the local variety, where the Longhorns, Aggies and Sooners will battle it out until the end.

*****

Two teams to watch: Georgia and LSU

Georgia felt like the far-and-away leader for No. 1 outside linebacker Malik Bryant months ago, and while the Bulldogs still are in great shape there’s new competition with Alabama, Florida, Miami and others in the mix. Four-star Troy Bowles is another to watch, and while Ohio State looks to be in good shape there, Georgia is battling as well and should never be counted out of any recruitment. LSU has an opportunity to load up with in-state linebackers, as coach Brian Kelly and his staff lucked out this recruiting cycle with the third- and fourth-best outside LBs in the country coming out of Louisiana in Jaiden Ausberry and Tackett Curtis, respectively. The trick now is for Kelly to be able to sell the Tigers on these linebackers who have every other option in the book.

*****

Three players to watch: Siale Esera, Malik Bryant, Tackett Curtis