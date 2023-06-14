Brock Camp is trying to balance a busy calendar in two sports this summer.

A 6-foot-6, 245-pound rising junior from Hickman High School in Missouri, Camp is competing on the Under Amour Association for basketball while also trying to squeeze in football camps and visits with Division 1 programs.

"June is an off month for AAU, so I've just been having school ball," Camp told BadgerBlitz.com. "But before the football camps started I had 11 games in a matter of three, days so I would say it’s pretty busy.

"I also work, too, so I just like to keep myself busy on top working out and going to football things. Me and my family put a lot of our time towards my athletics, so it’s good to know they support me."