Report: Wisconsin to hire Kenny Guiton as new wide receivers coach
Wisconsin has found its replacement for Mike Brown, who is now on staff at Notre Dame.
Kenny Guiton, who spent the last three seasons at Arkansas, is expected to take over as the wide receivers coach for the Badgers, according to FootballScoop.com.
In late October, Guiton also served as the interim offensive coordinator after Dan Enos was fired.
Guiton played quarterback for Ohio State from 2009-2013. During that time frame, current Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell was on the Buckeyes staff as the co-defensive coordinator (2009-10), interim head coach (2011) and again as coo-defensive coordinator (2012-13).
During his playing days, Guiton appeared in 22 games while throwing for 893 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Guiton will inherit a unit that returns a decent core from the 2023 season. Assuming the group doesn’t experience more turnover, Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna will likely be the future for the Badgers in the slot. Four-star signee Kyan Berry-Johnson is expected to join that group in January as an early enrollee. Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry and Vinny Anthony are more versatile and can likely play multiple spots.
On the outside, the Badgers are expected to return Bryson Green, CJ Williams and Quincy Burroughs. Youngsters Tommy McIntosh and Chris Brooks Jr. also figure to push for time in 2024.
Look for more on this story later this evening.
|Year
|Team
|Title
|
2015-2016
|
Houston
|
Graduate Assistant
|
2017-2018
|
Houston
|
Wide receivers
|
2019
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Wide receivers
|
2020
|
Colorado State
|
Wide receivers
|
2021-present
|
Arkansas
|
Wide receivers
|
2023-present
|
Arkansas
|
Interim offensive coodiantor
