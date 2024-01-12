Advertisement
Report: Wisconsin to hire Vanderbilt OL coach AJ Blazek

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

According to a report from FootballScoop.com, Wisconsin has found its replacement for Jack Bicknell Jr., who was recently reassigned to a different position on the UW coaching staff.

AJ Blazek, who spent the past three seasons as the offensive line coach at Vanderbilt, will take on the same role with the Badgers.

Wisconsin will reportedly hire AJ Blazek as its new offensive line coach. (Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport)
Blazek brings over 20 years of coaching experience with him to Madison. A former All-Big Ten center at Iowa, Blazek began his career as a graduate assistant with the Hawkeyes (2002 to 2004). He then made stops at Fort Hays State (2005-2008), Winona State (2009-2012), Western Illinois (2013-2015), Rutgers (2016-2018) and North Dakota State (2019-2020).

In 2022, the Commodores allowed 1.25 sacks per game on the season, fourth in the SEC and 26th nationally. In 2023, Vanderbilt had eight different linemen play at least 100 snaps. The were No. 122 in the country in rushing offense (95.2) this past fall.

The nucleus this spring for Blazek is expected to be returning starers Jack Nelson, Joe Huber and Riley Mahlman, as well as Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro and J.P. Benzschawel. That group will be joined by five scholarship signees from the senior recruiting class.

Wisconsin Offensive Linemen on Projected 2024 Fall Roster
Player Year Player Year 

Jack Nelson

Fifth year

*Max Rader

Third year

Joe Huber

Fifth year

James Durand

Second year

Jake Renfro

Fifth year

*Peyton Lange

Second year

*Kerry Kodanko

Fifth year

*Zach Mlsna

Second year

JP Benzschawel

Fourth year

Derek Jensen

First year

Riley Mahlman

Fourth year

Ryan Cory

First year

*John Clifford

Fourth year

Kevin Heywood

First year

Barrett Nelson

Third year

Colin Cubberly

First year

Joe Brunner

Third year

Emerson Mandell

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

_________________________________________________


