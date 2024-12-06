REPORT: Wisconsin set to hire Jeff Grimes as new offensive coordinator

Friday afternoon, Pete Thamel reported the Badgers are targeting current Kansas OC Jeff Grimes . He is set to replace Phil Longo , who was fired after less than two seasons in Madison.

Grimes, who most recently held the title of assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, joined the Kansas staff under head coach Lance Leipold in December of 2023. This fall, the Jayhawks ranked No. 44 in total offense at 420.2 yards per game.

In Grimes, Wisconsin is hoping to return to a a more run-focused look. Kansas was No. 13 in the country (211.4 yards per game) in rushing offense in 2024. In comparison, the Badgers were No. 78 at 153.7.

“I would tell you that we want to be more of a pro style," head coach Luke Fickell said on Wednesday. "And what does that mean? That doesn't mean anything more than we want to be multiple. We want to be able to play in 11 personnel. We want to be able to play in 12 personnel. We want to be able to play it if we have 13 personnel, if that's possible, 21, we want to be in the gun. We want to be able to do the things that we've done out of the gun in the passing game. But we also want to be able to see ourselves under center for six, eight, 10 snaps a game.”

Prior to Kansas, Grimes spent three years at Baylor, where he served as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. A 30-year coaching veteran, Grimes also had stints at BYU, LSU, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Colorado and Arizona State, among others.

Grimes' primary experience is on the offensive line, which would allow for Wisconsin to also target a quarterbacks coach. Fickell alluded to that possibility on Wednesday. Longo held both titles - quarterbacks coach and coordinator - at UW.

“We want to be able to build upon what it is that we’ve done,” Fickell added. “What we’ve done in the last two years and our ability to spread it out and play the passing game - be out of the gun - is obviously where we build from. But our ability to play under center and get some play-action. That’s the idea, that’s the vision for us going forward.”

Grimes' first priority will likely be the quarterbacks room. Wisconsin's returns Braedyn Locke, Mabrey Mettauer and Milos Spasojevic - assuming they don't enter the transfer portal this month. The Badgers signed Carter Smith and Landyn Locke in the 2025 class, and they could also bring back Tyler Van Dyke, who tore his ACL early this fall against Alabama. Going to the portal for a starter, however, appears likely for the third season in a row.

At receiver, the Badgers should bring back key contributors in Vinny Anthony, WIll Pauling and C.J. Williams. Sophomore Tucker Ashcraft is back at tight end, with Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones the projected future at tailback. Grimes, though, may have to help replace as many as four starters on the offensive line.