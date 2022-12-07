News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-07 18:52:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Report: Wisconsin set to hire Phil Longo as offensive coordinator

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Luke Fickell has targeted Phil Longo as his offensive coordinator, according to a report from Bruce Fieldman.

Longo comes to Wisconsin's staff from North Carolina, where he served as the program’s offensive coordinator since 2019.

Longo, who also had stops at Ole Miss and Sam Houston State prior to North Carolina, will replace Bobby Engram, who served as coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Badgers in 2022.

Wisconsin's offense is expected to look much different in 2023. This fall, Longo oversaw Drake Maye, who passed 4,115 pass yards and 35 touchdowns as a first-time starter. Maye was recently named the ACC Player of the Year.

Longo's offense at North Carolina ranked 15th in the country with 473.6 yards per game and ninth with 317.2 passing yards per game in 2022. Wisconsin ranked 91st (362.8 yards) and 112th (189.5 yards), respectively, in comparison.

In 2021, the Tar Heels posted 35.2 points per game (19th NCAA) and 468.2 yards per game (10th NCAA), while leading the ACC in rushing yards with 2,763.

A New Jersey native, Longo inherits a position group that has just two scholarship players on the current roster - Myles Burkett and Chase Wolf. The latter, a fifth-year senior, is not expected to come back next season. UW is expected to sign Cole LaCrue in the 2023 class later this month. Multi-year starter Graham Mertz announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Sunday.

According to another report from Feldman, Tar Heels' offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. is also expected to join the Badgers. Bicknell Jr. takes over for Bob Bostad, who recently accepted a position at Indiana. In the 2023 class, UW has a commitment from four-star James Durand.

Wisconsin's PROJECTED 2023 Coaching Staff
Title  Coach

Head Coach

Luke Fickell

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Phil Longo

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Mike Tressel

Wide Receivers/Passing Coordinator

Mike Brown

Tight Ends

TBD

Running Backs

TBD

Offensive Linemen

Jack Bicknell Jr.

Defensive Linemen

TBD

Cornerbacks

TBD

Safeties

Colin Hitschler

Special Teams

TBD

Chief of Staff

Greg Gillum

Strength and Conditioning

Brady Collins

Recruiting

Max Stienecker

Recruiting

Patt Lambert

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12, @seamus_rohrer

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}