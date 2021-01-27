According to a report by ProFootballScoop, Wisconsin quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr is headed to Colorado State to become the program's new offensive coordinator. BadgerBlitz.com was able to confirm the report Wednesday morning.

Paul Chryst has another hole to fill on his coaching staff this offseason.

A former quarterback for the Badgers, Budmayr recently completed his third season under his current title. He was previously on UW's staff as a graduate assistant (2015) and then as a quality control assistant for two seasons.

Budmayr will replace offensive coordiantor Joey Lynch, who was recently hired at Vanderbilt.

On the recruiting front, Budmayr was instrumental in helping Wisconsin sign Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf, Graham Mertz and, most recently, Deacon Hill in the 2021 class.

An early name to watch as a potential replacement is Scott Tolzien. Like Budmayr, Tolzien is a former UW quarterback who spent the 2019 season on Paul Chryst's staff as an offensive analyst. In his two seasons as UW's starting quarterback (2009 and 2010), Tolzien was 21-5. He went on to play seven years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Wisconsin returns its entire quarterback room this spring with the exception of Coan, who transferred to Notre Dame. Mertz is expected to enter camp as UW's starter after throwing for 1,238 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in seven contests last season.