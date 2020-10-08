Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Badgers have decided to pull out of the 2020 Fort Myers Tip-Off, according to a report by CBS senior college basketball writer Matt Norlander.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team annual November nonconference trip to a warm location will be skipped in 2020.

Sources: Wisconsin, a potential top-10 team, has pulled out of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Same field that formerly included Colorado + Butler. USF is the fourth team in this MTE and the plan is still to hold the event late November. Wisconsin will look to do a home MTE if feasible.

The Badgers are the third team to pull out of the tournament, following Colorado at the end of September and Butler earlier this week.

In addition, the report says that the Badgers will try to host their own MTE (multi-team event) in late November.

It was announced in mid-September that the 2020-21 college basketball season would officially begin Nov. 25. Wisconsin has yet to release its nonconference schedule, but the Badgers have agreements to play Marquette, Tennessee and compete in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Winning their final eight games of the season to clinch a share of the 2020 Big Ten regular season championship, Wisconsin (21-10) will be among the favorites to win the Big Ten due to returning its entire starting lineup (expected to be comprised entirely of seniors).





