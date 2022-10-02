“After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said in the release. “Paul is a man of integrity who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy of him and his family at the University of Wisconsin.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard , according to that release, will take over as the head coach on an interim basis.

Wisconsin is moving on from head coach Paul Chryst , according to a release from the university on Sunday evening.

“I also have confidence in Jim Leonhard to guide the program for the remainder of the season. There is still a lot of season left to play and I know Jim will do a great job while the program is under his leadership.”

Chryst finished 67-26 during his time at Wisconsin, including a 43-18 record in the Big Ten Conference. He was also 6-1 in bowl games.

Leonhard, a three-time All-American as a safety for Wisconsin, will take over a 2-3 team coming off embarrassing losses to Ohio State (52-21) and Illinois (34-10) on back-to-back weekends. The Illini were led by former UW head coach Bret Bielema, who broke the school's 20-year losing record to the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

“I appreciate Chris McIntosh placing his trust in me to lead our team,” Leonhard said in the same release. “My focus right now is on our players and moving forward with preparing them for our game on Saturday at Northwestern.

“I owe a lot to Coach Chryst. Everyone in our program does. He gave me my first coaching job, and for that I am forever grateful. As a Badger, I thank him for his impact on our football program and our players over many years.”

Leonhard has served as Wisconsin defensive coordinator since 2017. Last fall, the Badgers allowed just 239.1 yards per game, the third-best mark in school history and the lowest total at UW since 1954.

BadgerBlitz.com will have more on this developing story later this evening.