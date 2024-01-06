Bicknell spent just one season with Wisconsin after coming over from North Carolina with offensive coordinator Phil Longo as part of Luke Fickell's first coaching staff.

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. will move on from his role as offensive line coach in Madison, according to a report from Pete Thamel.

Bicknell Jr. has been an offensive line coach or assistant offensive line coach since 2007, when he held that position at his alma mater of Boston College. His first offensive line coaching gig was in 1993 at New Hampshire.

Bicknell has also been a head coach at the collegiate level — he was the skipper at Louisiana Tech from 1999-2006. Bicknell coached offensive lines for four NFL franchises, including a Super Bowl-winning New York Giants team in 2011.

In Bicknell's first — and last — year in Madison, he coached a Badgers offensive line that had its ups and downs. An injury to presumed starting center Jake Renfro pushed Tanor Bortolini into that spot, and the result was a bit of a disjointed offensive front.

Bicknell left his mark in Madison in terms of recruiting. In his 2024 cycle, he reeled in five offensive lineman, three of whom are blue chip prospects.

The offensive line coach's departure marks the second assistant coach to leave following year one of the Fickell era, as Bicknell joins former wide receivers coach Mike Brown (now the receivers coach at Notre Dame) on that list.

Wisconsin will have its fourth different offensive line coach in as many years this spring.

The returning nucleus this spring for the new offensive line coach is expected to be returning starers Jack Nelson, Joe Huber and Riley Mahlman, as well as Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro and J.P. Benzschawel. That group will be joined by five scholarship signees from the senior recruiting class.