Tyler Rash of AppStateIllustrated.com indicated that running backs coach John Settle will join Scott Satterfield 's new staff at Louisville. Settle is in his fourth season in Madison since returning to the UW football program in 2015 with head coach Paul Chryst .

According to a report Tuesday evening, Wisconsin will have at least one hole to fill on its coaching staff after the bowl game against Miami.

Look for Tee Martin @coachtee17 and John Settle to join the University of Louisville football staff this coming week

Over the past two seasons, Settle has coached Jonathan Taylor, who broke Adrian Peterson’s FBS freshman rushing record as a true freshman before he captured the Doak Walker Award in 2018.

Settle has also worked with former UW tailbacks Corey Clement, Dare Ogunbowale, P.J. Hill, John Clay, James White and Montee Ball, among others, at UW. In his one season at Pittsburgh, Settle helped running back James Connor earn ACC Player of the Year by averaging 135.8 yards per game on the ground.

Settle was a four-year letter-winner (1983-86) at Appalachian State and coached at the school in 1994 after a short career in the NFL. During that year (1994), Scott Satterfield, the new head coach at Louisville, was the starting quarterback at Appalachian State.

On the recruiting front, Settle has influential in landing Taylor, Nakia Watson and 2019 signee Julius Davis.