The redshirt freshman delivered a near complete performance in Wisconsin’s 45-7 win over Illinois Friday night, completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in his first collegiate start. Mertz potential absence and senior quarterback Jack Coan recovering from foot surgery would leave redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf getting the starting nod.

MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Journal Sentinel’s report says Mertz has had one positive test. The Big Ten protocols on COVID-19 says any athletes who test positive through point of contact (POC) daily testing will require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the first result.

If a second test confirms Mertz has the coronavirus, he will have to miss all practices and games for 21 days. UW plays Saturday at Nebraska, a home game against Purdue Nov.7 and a road game at Michigan Nov.14. If Mertz's test is a false-positive, which would have to be proven by the PCR test, he’d be cleared to practice.

Wolf redshirted in 2018, played sparingly in three games last season and took over for Mertz late in the victory over Illinois. He played on one drive that started in the red zone after an interception and led to a field goal.

“I felt last year that I was ready to play if they needed me, and this year I am more confident about my abilities if I need to go in,” Wolf told reporters during fall camp. “Of course, the more reps you get, the more learning opportunities you have on the field while repping at it in practice. I felt pretty good last year, but the more I play now, the more reps I get, I understand there are things I need to work on. The more I learn, the more comfortable I am if they need to play on Saturday.”

Mertz tied UW records for passing touchdowns in a game (five) and consecutive completions (17) in a game, and he set a program record for completion percentage (95.24 percent) in the victory.

The Badgers haven’t released their testing numbers since the beginning of September. The football program’s availability report Friday listed only Coan, wide receiver Adam Krumholz, outside linebacker Spencer Lytle and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann as unavailable. The report only covered players in the two-deep depth chart and expected contributors.