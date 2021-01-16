MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin will have to replace one of its top tailbacks for a second consecutive season, as senior Garrett Groshek will enter the 2021 NFL Draft instead of returning for a fifth season of eligibility. The news was first reported by Scott Williams of the Stevens Point Journal.

The former walk-on from Amherst, Wis., played in 47 games for the Badgers, was a two-time team captain and likely the best all-around tailback on the roster in terms of rushing, pass catching and blocking.

In six games in 2020, Groshek finished with a team-best 419 all-purpose yards, scored two touchdowns, caught at least four passes in four games and his 300 rushing yards was one yard behind team-leader Jalen Berger. Groshek was the only running back to break the 100-yard rushing mark in a game when he ran for a career-best 154 yards in UW’s overtime win against Minnesota.

"Embrace adversity and always make sure your personal foundation is stable," Groshek said leading into the bowl game of what his takeaway from his 2020 would be. "You're only as strong as your foundation. When adversity comes, whether it's a little thing or a bunch of things all at once, your foundation is going to be tested, the type of person you are. An easy way to get out of that and overcome adversity is to rely on your foundation, especially if you have a good one."

With sophomore Nakia Watson entering the transfer portal earlier this month, there will be a lot of opportunities for carries behind Berger. The true freshman was limited to only four games because of COVID, but Berger rushed for at least 87 yards in three of his games.

With NFL rookie Jonathan Taylor no longer on the roster, Wisconsin’s ground game finished averaging 164.2 yards per game (62nd in the country).

Isaac Guerendo was limited to one game with a hamstring injury and Julius Davis received just one carry, leaving their futures at the position somewhat uncertain. They will be competing with Brady Schipper, in addition to three incoming freshman tailbacks the Badgers signed in the 2021 class (Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts).

