NBA teams decided to not select Happ in Thursday's draft, but the Milan, Ill., native will now be able to show his skillset and abilities to professional basketball personnel during Summer League play next month.

According to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin , Ethan Happ will suit up for the Chicago Bulls NBA Summer League team that starts play in July.

Before departing Wisconsin, Happ left quite the impression on its men's basketball program. In his final year as a Badger during the 2018-19 season, he led the team in points (17.3), rebounds (10.1), assists (4.5) and steals (1.1). He claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors for the third consecutive season along with the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, an accolade given to the country's best center by the Basketball Hall of Fame.

He also added consensus second-team All-American accolades to his resume this past season as well.

In his UW career, he finished with 2,130 points, 1,217 rebounds and 423 assists while becoming the program's all-time leading rebounder and shot blocker (154).

Chicago is slated to play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League that runs from July 5-15 in Las Vegas.