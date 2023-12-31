BadgerBlitz.com returns its All-Out Blitz series for the ReliaQuest Bowl, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's 13th and final opponent in the LSU Tigers, who the Badgers will face Monday morning in Tampa, Florida (11:00 a.m. CT, ESPN2).

Heisman winner Jayden Daniels’s status loomed over this game for a few weeks, but he then expectedly declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of Monday’s game.

In his place, redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier will make the first start of his career. He was the No. 7 quarterback in the 2021 class, but has only ever appeared in garbage time in his first three years. Nussmeier isn’t nearly as mobile as Daniels, but is an impressive thrower, more than willing to take shots down the field.

Daniels’s absence is a relief for Wisconsin’s pass rushers, one of the few units for the Badgers that weren’t too plagued by opt-outs.

C.J. Goetz will try to make the most of his last game as a Badger, while Darryl Peterson will have one last game to show what he can offer as the surefire starting edge rusher before the transfers come in.

The Badgers have already acquired outside linebackers John Pius and Leon Lowery, who could push Peterson down the depth chart.

The goal for Wisconsin’s edge rushers will be to get to Nussmeier before he can throw it to his star receiver duo.

Malik Nabers led the country with 1,546 receiving yards and was a Biletnikoff Award finalist, while Brian Thomas Jr.'s 15 touchdowns tied for the national lead. Both are expected to go high in the upcoming NFL Draft — Nabers in the top 10, and Thomas later in the first round.

This will be the toughest test of the season for a Badger secondary that’ll be without starting nickelback Jason Maitre. He declared for the NFL Draft and won’t play, leaving safety Austin Brown to start in his place.

It’ll even be a tough day for Wisconsin’s best cornerback, Ricardo Hallman, who may struggle against LSU’s tall receivers given his stature (5-foot-9).

The concerns at cornerback will put more weight on the shoulders of Hunter Wohler, the AP All-Big Ten safety who recently announced that he will return for his senior season.

Daniels’s absence also leaves uncertainty for LSU’s running game. Part of the reason Daniels won the Heisman was his work on the ground. He rushed 125 times for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns — all team-highs.

Nussmeier isn’t nearly as mobile, which will finally give Logan Diggs the opportunity to fill a traditional starting tailback role. The junior led all LSU backs in rushing, but only averaged 13.1 carries in the nine games he played.

Wisconsin’s run defense will have to deal with the absence of transfers Rodas Johnson and Jordan Turner, leaving Curt Neal to start up front while Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney will have primary inside linebacker duties.