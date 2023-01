GREENDALE - As far as leaders in his recruitment, when he may trim his list or a timeline for a potential commitment, Kon Knueppel, a Rivals100 prospect in the 2024 class, remains tight-lipped.

"I'm pretty wide open at this point and just enjoying it," Knueppel told BadgerBlitz.com after a 16-point, nine-rebound and seven-assist performance against Greendale on Friday evening.