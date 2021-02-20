Over the past three weeks, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior picked up offers from Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Marshall. A handful of others FBS schools are also showing strong interest.

Ashton Duncan , from Ironton High School in Ohio, has seen his recruitment pick up this winter.

"Right now I’m hearing the most from Virginia Tech, and I just got offered by Marshall and Toledo today (Friday)," Duncan told BadgerBlitz.com. "I’ve been offered by Eastern Michigan - they were my first - and I'm hoping for more to come.

"It was a dream come true when the Eastern Michigan coaches called me. I didn’t know what to expect - just thought it was going to be a talk and to keep in touch. Then they hit me with the 'we want to offer you' and I lost it. I got so excited and never felt like that in my entire life. I honestly couldn’t breath at the time. It was just all so amazing."

The Hokies could be the next program to extend a scholarship, according to Duncan.

"The feedback from Virginia Tech has been great," Duncan said. "I just had a Zoom meeting with them today (Friday). The campus is beautiful and the football program is tough and gritty. All in all, I’m very interested in going there.

"I think Nebraska and Virginia Tech could be close to offering. I love Virginia Tech. Although I haven’t been offered, they’ve shown a lot of interest so far."

Wisconsin has had a presence at Ironton over the last few recruiting cycles. The Badgers offered Reid Carrico in the 2021 class and are currently evaluating both Duncan and 2023 linebacker Trevor Carter.

"I’ve heard from my coach that they (UW) are taking a look at my film and seeing what they think and will get ahold of me soon," Duncan said. "I don’t know much about them but I definitely will research them and see what they are all about.

"I do know they are a very tough program just like ours in Ironton. That’s great to know that I can relate to them that way. But, yes, I would be very interested in going there. Just hoping to get contacted by them."

Duncan, a first-team all-district selection in 2020, could play tight end or defensive end at the next level.

"Schools like my size - they like how fluid I am blocking, running routes and catching," Duncan said. "And they love the grit I have.

"Right now schools want me for tight end. They can move me around the field and put me at different positions to either block or run a route. I’ll play a little bit of both - on the line and off the line."

In the 2022 recruiting class, the Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Myles Burkett.