Sept. 1 was a big day for prospects in the 2022 class, as coaches from across the country were able to start actively recruiting those athletes, according to NCAA rules.

For Cason Henry, it was proof that his hard work during the off-season had paid off.

"The recruiting process has been really exciting for me because I'm still new to this," Henry told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's been great to know that people are seeing what I can do and it's getting real now. It was fun to hear from so many schools."