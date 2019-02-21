Illinois State recently offered the 2020 in-state offensive lineman from Verona High School, who is also hearing from a handful of other schools early in the process.

"I was stunned," Vandervest told BadgerBlitz.com. "I had just came back from taking the ACT and I got a text from Coach (Travis) Niekamp to give him a call. I called him and he was just talking to me about my visit, and I was expecting nothing at all. All of the sudden he put Coach (Brock) Spack on the phone and he just opened it right up with offering me a full ride to their school. I was just in shock, and of course my parents were eavesdropping and trying to contain their excitement.

"They commented on my work ethic and how a 3.52 GPA shows a lot about an athlete. They also liked me as a person right when I got onto campus. All of the coaches just said how they would love to coach me and loved the film of my athleticism as a big man."

A 6-foot-6, 270-pound projected tackle, Vandervest is likely going to hear from a handful of new schools in the near future.

"I got a (Twitter) follow from Coach Joe Rudolph from Wisconsin today, but nothing much from them yet," Vandervest said. "I also got a follow from Coach Brian Callahan from Minnesota today, but nothing yet. After I had received my offer, Coach (Tim) Polasek contacted me talking about my recent interest from colleges, and how he would like to see me work out soon. He invited me down to campus to see spring practice, and we would get some one-on-one time with each other.

"Ball State, Miami (OH), Western Michigan, North Dakota State, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Toledo and South Dakota State are also in contact. I'll be taking a visit to Iowa in April - I'm undecided which spring practice or game I will be attending. The North Dakota State junior day is also coming up on April 5."

Vandervest is hoping to hear more from the in-state Badgers down the road but is wide open to any school interested in his services.

"Yeah, of course, I would love to hear more from Wisconsin in the near future," Vandervest said. "Both of my parents went there and we've grown up Badgers fans. It would be a dream of mine to play there, so as long as I keep working hard, I hope to become apart of the Badger family. But, of course, I am willing to play anywhere that wants me.

"I have been in close contact with North Dakota over the past month or two, so they would probably be at the top of my radar in terms of close to offering. Otherwise, I have taken a couple of visits, and many more to come for both FCS and FBS schools. We'll just wait and hope for the best."