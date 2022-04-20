 Wisconsin Football: Discussing 2022 walk-on WR Cam Fane, new QB targets, Mickey Turner
Recruiting Q&A: 2022 walk-on WR Cam Fane, new QB targets, Mickey Turner

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz TV returns with a yet another recruiting Q&A -- the first of two this week. Senior writer Jake Kocorowski spoke with Rivals.com recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove about three topics -- all submitted by BadgerBlitz.com's subscribers via our Badgers' Den Forum -- as seen below:

*Breaking down new 2022 walk-on wide receiver Cam Fane

*Assessing potential 2023 quarterback targets after J.J. Kohl committed to Iowa State

*Mickey Turner leading Wisconsin's recruiting endeavors

