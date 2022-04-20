Recruiting Q&A: 2022 walk-on WR Cam Fane, new QB targets, Mickey Turner

*Assessing potential 2023 quarterback targets after J.J. Kohl committed to Iowa State

*Breaking down new 2022 walk-on wide receiver Cam Fane

BadgerBlitz TV returns with a yet another recruiting Q&A -- the first of two this week. Senior writer Jake Kocorowski spoke with Rivals.com recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove about three topics -- all submitted by BadgerBlitz.com's subscribers via our Badgers' Den Forum -- as seen below:

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook