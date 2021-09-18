Recruiting off to a fast start for 2024 in-state OL Derek Jensen

The next player who will add his name to the list is Derek Jensen , a sophomore tackle who currently lists three scholarships early in the recruiting process.

HARTLAND - Arrowhead High School has produced some of the state's top linemen during the Rivals.com era.

"I 100 percent recognize that tradition," Jensen told BadgerBlitz.com after a 16-8 win over Kettle Moraine on Friday evening. "I don't think I'm there yet, but with a lot of work I think I can get to that level."

A 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect, Jensen paired with Okla on the right side of the offensive line and helped the Warhawks improve to 4-1 on the season.

"It felt so good and, obviously, it was a team effort," Jensen said. "I feel like we were hammering them in the second half. Our goal is to make the guy across from us give up and I think we did that tonight.

"We were able to make the holes when we wanted to. We made some mistakes in the first quarter but we were able to tighten them up and we finished it off in the end."

Jensen was the first - and currently only - in-state prospect in the 2024 class to pick up an offer. Illinois, led by head coach Bret Bielema, pulled the trigger first, followed by Iowa State and Virginia.

"They are all really great schools and I'm 100 percent going to be considering all three," Jensen said. "I visited Illinois at the start of the season and it was really great - I loved the atmosphere at Illinois.

"Joey is going there and that's great thing for him. It's 100 percent a possibility that we play together again because I love him to death. There's no one else I would want to play next to."

The Badgers also hosted Jensen, a two-year varsity performer, for their home opener against Penn State. Ole Miss and Notre Dame are also possible visit destinations later this fall.

"That was another great game," Jensen said. "Obviously they didn't pull off the win but the fans were amazing. It was one of the most entertaining things I've ever been at.

"The feedback from Wisconsin has been great. I grew up watching them - my parents and everyone around me growing up are Badger fans. They do a great job off producing offensive linemen."

Jensen is part of a talented sophomore in-state class that also includes Terrance Shelton, Adrian Thomas and Donovan Harbour, among others.