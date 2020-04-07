Recruiting Notes: Wisconsin Making the Cut for Top Targets
In the middle of an unplanned dead recruiting period, the University of Wisconsin is still resonating with several of its top recruiting targets in the 2021 cycle.
With contact severely limited an all visits canceled until the end of May across the NCAA spectrum, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, high-profile recruits are getting the opportunity to spend more time weighing the pros and cons of their scholarship offers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news