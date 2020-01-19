Recruiting Mailbag: Thoughts on Wisconsin's next two recruiting cycles
BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's recruiting mailbag.
No. 1: How are coaches responsibilities laid out currently? Who’s got what territory/positions?
I’ll preface this by saying the assistant coaches certainly aren’t locked into their territories. Guys can identify a prospect, evaluate and offer, regardless of where they are on the map (i.e. Jim Leonhard going to Colorado to get Max Lofy in 2020). Additionally, the projected position coach almost always plays a strong role in each recruitment.
With that, here’s how things seem to be broken up:
Jon Budmayr - National QBs, a little bit in Illinois
John Settle - North Carolina, national RBs
Joe Rudolph - Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, national OL
Chris Haering - Wisconsin
Mickey Turner - East Coast, Colorado
Ted Gilmore - Texas, Kansas/Missouri area
Inoke Breckterfield - Illinois, West Coast, Utah, Hawaii
Bobby April - California, Arizona, Georgia
Bob Bostad - Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana
Jim Leonhard - Florida, national targets on defense
No. 2: It appears skill position (WR, TE, CB) haven’t been early priorities in 2021. Is that a testament to the talent on the roster? How deep the staff is into evaluation? The depth of prospects available?
I think cornerback is going to be another small group in 2021 because of the amount of guys on the current roster. With that, I think they like where they stand with Kalen King (and his brother, Kobe King). New offers could certainly go out this winter and spring.
At wide receiver, you probably feel better after adding Devin Chandler late in the 2020 cycle. Jaylin Noel and Sam Jackson are legit options, but I think Gilmore hands out some more offers in Texas or Missouri during the off-season.
It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin takes two tight ends in 2021. I think the staff should, and they will likely wait to see what happens with Jameson Geers, who appears headed to the Big Ten. I have also heard good things about where the Badgers stand with Jack Pugh. Additionally, I really like Garrett Gillette (Mukwonago) from inside the state. He’s a very good athlete for his size and has intriguing H-back skills.
No. 3: Is Wisconsin content with Loyal Crawford and Jackson Acker at RB? Acker has been recruited as a RB but everyone assumes he won't end up there.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news