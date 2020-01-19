News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 12:48:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Mailbag: Thoughts on Wisconsin's next two recruiting cycles

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's recruiting mailbag.

No. 1: How are coaches responsibilities laid out currently? Who’s got what territory/positions? 

Jon Budmayr recruits quarterbacks nationally for Wisconsin
Jon Budmayr recruits quarterbacks nationally for Wisconsin (Dan Sanger)

I’ll preface this by saying the assistant coaches certainly aren’t locked into their territories. Guys can identify a prospect, evaluate and offer, regardless of where they are on the map (i.e. Jim Leonhard going to Colorado to get Max Lofy in 2020). Additionally, the projected position coach almost always plays a strong role in each recruitment.

With that, here’s how things seem to be broken up:

Jon Budmayr - National QBs, a little bit in Illinois

John Settle - North Carolina, national RBs

Joe Rudolph - Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, national OL

Chris Haering - Wisconsin

Mickey Turner - East Coast, Colorado

Ted Gilmore - Texas, Kansas/Missouri area

Inoke Breckterfield - Illinois, West Coast, Utah, Hawaii

Bobby April - California, Arizona, Georgia

Bob Bostad - Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana

Jim Leonhard - Florida, national targets on defense

No. 2: It appears skill position (WR, TE, CB) haven’t been early priorities in 2021. Is that a testament to the talent on the roster? How deep the staff is into evaluation? The depth of prospects available?

Minnesota commit Sam Jackson visited Wisconsin this fall
Minnesota commit Sam Jackson visited Wisconsin this fall (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

I think cornerback is going to be another small group in 2021 because of the amount of guys on the current roster. With that, I think they like where they stand with Kalen King (and his brother, Kobe King). New offers could certainly go out this winter and spring.

At wide receiver, you probably feel better after adding Devin Chandler late in the 2020 cycle. Jaylin Noel and Sam Jackson are legit options, but I think Gilmore hands out some more offers in Texas or Missouri during the off-season.

It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin takes two tight ends in 2021. I think the staff should, and they will likely wait to see what happens with Jameson Geers, who appears headed to the Big Ten. I have also heard good things about where the Badgers stand with Jack Pugh. Additionally, I really like Garrett Gillette (Mukwonago) from inside the state. He’s a very good athlete for his size and has intriguing H-back skills.

No. 3: Is Wisconsin content with Loyal Crawford and Jackson Acker at RB? Acker has been recruited as a RB but everyone assumes he won't end up there.

Jackson Acker committed to Wisconsin this past summer
Jackson Acker committed to Wisconsin this past summer (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
{{ article.author_name }}