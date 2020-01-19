I’ll preface this by saying the assistant coaches certainly aren’t locked into their territories. Guys can identify a prospect, evaluate and offer, regardless of where they are on the map (i.e. Jim Leonhard going to Colorado to get Max Lofy in 2020). Additionally, the projected position coach almost always plays a strong role in each recruitment.

I think cornerback is going to be another small group in 2021 because of the amount of guys on the current roster. With that, I think they like where they stand with Kalen King (and his brother, Kobe King). New offers could certainly go out this winter and spring.

At wide receiver, you probably feel better after adding Devin Chandler late in the 2020 cycle. Jaylin Noel and Sam Jackson are legit options, but I think Gilmore hands out some more offers in Texas or Missouri during the off-season.

It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin takes two tight ends in 2021. I think the staff should, and they will likely wait to see what happens with Jameson Geers, who appears headed to the Big Ten. I have also heard good things about where the Badgers stand with Jack Pugh. Additionally, I really like Garrett Gillette (Mukwonago) from inside the state. He’s a very good athlete for his size and has intriguing H-back skills.