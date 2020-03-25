Recruiting Mailbag: 2022 in-state class, COVID-19 and hoops recruiting
Are the high school camp plans still in place for early June or have they also been cancelled like everything else?
Like most events that involve 10 or more people these days, the status of Wisconsin's summer camps are up in the air due to COVID-19. Right now, the dates for football are as follows:
All Position Showcase - May 31
Specialist Camp Session 1 - June 7
All Position Showcase - June 10
All Position Showcase - June 17
Youth Kicking, Punting, & Long Snapping Camp - June 21
Specialist Camp Session 2 - June 21
This also affects Greg Gard's basketball staff, who have the following dates set:
Father and Son Camp - June 12, 13
Varsity Team Camp - June 13, 14
Badger Basketball Experience - Session 1 (Grades 1 - 6) - June 15-17
Badger Basketball Experience - Session 2 (Grades 4-9) - June 22-24
Unfortunately for Wisconsin, camps have traditionally been an excellent opportunity to evaluate talent. Last year, Cade McDonald earned his offer in that setting and committed just hours later. For hoops, Jordan Davis and Jonathan Davis both committed at Wisconsin's team camp last June. Additionally, 2021 commits Chucky Hepburn and Chris Hodges were offered at UW's advanced camp in 2019. We'll have to see what happens over the next few weeks.
On a different tack, it looks like the class of 2022 may be the most talented in-state class in the 25 years I've been following recruiting. Is this just an outlier, or does this indicate a trend in in-state talent? Or have the recruiting services just started looking at Wisconsin more?
