Like most events that involve 10 or more people these days, the status of Wisconsin's summer camps are up in the air due to COVID-19. Right now, the dates for football are as follows:

All Position Showcase - May 31

Specialist Camp Session 1 - June 7

All Position Showcase - June 10

Youth Camp - June 16

All Position Showcase - June 17

Youth Kicking, Punting, & Long Snapping Camp - June 21

Specialist Camp Session 2 - June 21

This also affects Greg Gard's basketball staff, who have the following dates set:

Father and Son Camp - June 12, 13

Varsity Team Camp - June 13, 14

Badger Basketball Experience - Session 1 (Grades 1 - 6) - June 15-17

Badger Basketball Experience - Session 2 (Grades 4-9) - June 22-24

Advanced Camp - June 25

Unfortunately for Wisconsin, camps have traditionally been an excellent opportunity to evaluate talent. Last year, Cade McDonald earned his offer in that setting and committed just hours later. For hoops, Jordan Davis and Jonathan Davis both committed at Wisconsin's team camp last June. Additionally, 2021 commits Chucky Hepburn and Chris Hodges were offered at UW's advanced camp in 2019. We'll have to see what happens over the next few weeks.