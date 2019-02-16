Recruit snapshot: Wisconsin's 2019 board
This weekend, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each basketball recruiting class, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we start with a look at the 2019 cycle.
Quick Breakdown
"To bank or not to bank?" That has to be the question on head coach Greg Gard's mind this winter as he looks at the future of his program. With the addition of Ohio State transfer Micah Potter in December, Wisconsin is currently at capacity (13 scholarships) on the current roster.
This summer, Ethan Happ, Charlie Thomas, Alex Illikaninen (left program but still on scholarship) and Khalil Iverson will have exhausted their eligibility. Two of those four scholarships will be given to 2018 big man Joe Hedstrom, who accepted a four-for-five deal, and 2019 signee Tyler Wahl, who will arrive on campus this summer. With two open spots (on paper), UW could certainly add one more prospect in the senior class, but that would limit their options in 2020, where the staff already has a commitment from guard Lorne Bowman.
Already committed
