Reclassification leads to more interest in 2023 TE Jackson Carver
With just one year of football under his belt, Jackson Carver didn’t get to fully experience the recruiting process at the high school level.
So despite having Division 1 opportunities available to him as a member of the 2022 class, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound projected tight end recently elected to reclassify to the junior cycle in order to explore all of his options.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news