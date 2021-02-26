Receivers coach Alvis Whitted targets three-star wide out Matthew Golden
Alvis Whitted has been busy on the recruiting front for the Badgers this month.
Wisconsin's receivers coach offered Kentucky standouts Xavier Brown and Vinny Anthony at the start of the week. And on Friday, Whitted sent a scholarship out to Matthew Golden, a 6-foot-1 and 195-pound wide out from Klein Cain High School in Texas.
