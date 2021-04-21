 The second-year assistant has three seniors atop his depth chart and plenty of young talent behind them.
2021-04-21 football

Receivers coach Alvis Whitted has big goals for Wisconsin in 2021

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
MADISON - Receivers coach Alvis Whitted has big goals for Wisconsin in 2021. The second-year assistant has three seniors atop his depth chart and plenty of young talent behind them.

-Video courtesy of the Wisconsin Athletic Department.


{{ article.author_name }}