Recap: Tonje, Gilmore Lead No.17 Wisconsin Over Northwestern

Senior John Tonje did most of the heavy lifting early with a game-high 27 points, as the Badgers (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) broke a two-game road losing streak and picked up a coveted Quad-1 win in the process.

Gilmore delivered a career-high 15 points, all scored in the second half to help awaken No.17 Wisconsin from an offensive slumber to beat struggling Northwestern, 75-69, at Welsh-Ryan Arena Saturday afternoon.

EVANSTON, Ill. – Known more for his defensive versatility than his offense, University of Wisconsin graduate forward Carter Gilmore had not broken single digits in scoring in 120 career collegiate games. Game No.121 was completely different.

It wasn’t expected to be this challenging, not with Northwestern losing six of eight and without one of its best players. That didn’t stop the Wildcats (12-10, 3-8) from leading by as many as eight points early in the second half.

That’s when Gilmore injected some electricity with catch-and-shoot three-point shots on consecutive possessions. A layup off a pass from Tonje tied the score at 48 but the athleticism on his offensive rebound and putback off a fast break was the play that brought the red-clad fans in the arena to their feet.

Gilmore’s putback was the start of a 17-6 run, a streak that included five more points from him to put the Badgers up 69-58 with 4:50 left.

Led by 21 points from guard Jalen Leach, the Wildcats couldn’t claw closer than four

The Badgers shot 56.0 percent in the second half, a complete turnaround from how putrid their offense looked in the opening half. The Badgers scored a season-low in points (25) for a half with a season-worst field goal percentage (28.6). UW didn’t draw fouls (six), had too many turnovers (nine in 33 possessions), and averaged just .833 points per possession.

UW was saved by its defense and senior guard Brooks Barnhizer (17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds) being inactive with a leg injury. The Wildcats never could fully extend their lead in the first half thanks to UW limiting points in the paint (two) and free throws (two).

What it means: Wisconsin won't apologize for beating an injured Northwestern team, especially considering it falls as a Quad-1 victory for the Badgers.

Star of the game: Gilmore scored 10 points in a 3:19 stretch, turning an eight-point deficit into a two-point advantage with 9:17 remaining. He set a career-high with three made three-pointers and tied his career high with seven rebounds in 24 minutes.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin went 18-for-21 from the foul line compared to the Wildcats going 8-for-9. UW was 14-for-16 from the line in the second half.

Reason to be Concerned: This is two straight games where Wisconsin’s offense wasn’t its typical efficient self. With better teams on the horizon, UW needs to polish things.

Don’t overlook: The Badgers survived on a night where point guard John Blackwell again dealt with foul trouble. He finished with five points on 2-for-8 shooting.

What’s next: Wisconsin will play only its second home game since January 14 when it hosts Indiana on Tuesday night. Even though it has reportedly spent around $5 million in NIL money to build its roster, the Hoosiers (14-8, 5-6) have lost five of six and been one of the country’s most disappointing teams. Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo has pulled his weight in leading the Hoosiers in scoring (14.5), rebounds (10.0), and blocks (1.6) but not much else has gone right, putting head coach Mike Woodson firmly on the hot seat.

The Hoosiers have won two of the last three matchups but haven’t won in Madison since 1998. The tip time is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on Peacock.